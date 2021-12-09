Springville News: 2021 Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The Springville area Chamber of Commerce presents the Springville 2021 Christmas parade this Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade theme is "The Songs of Christmas." Come one, come all and enjoy this great parade, the downtown historic district lights and all the local businesses that will be open for your visiting and shopping pleasure. Remember to shop local. If you have seen the leg lamp at the Antique Mall, stop by and see the newest creation, Flick from A Christmas Story now has his tongue stuck to a pole outside the Mall. Don't miss it. Bring your family and friends and enjoy our little town.
Big Springs Veterinary Clinic in Springville is now open for business and is locally owned and operated by Dr. Johnathan Elliott. The Clinic is located at 7970 U.S. Highway 11 and the phone number is 205-452-2562. The hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed every day between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday). For excellent veterinary care tailored to your pets individual needs visit Big Springs Veterinary Clinic.
The Springville High School Key Club spent most of the day recently ringing the bell at the Springville Walmart for the Salvation Army. In addition, the Key Club, FCCLA and Beta Club brought in 106 stuffed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child this year. Springville High School students are the best.
