Springville mayor talks tax reform, marijuana, state lottery in run for governor

Springville Mayor Dave Thomas recently announced his candidacy for Alabama governor during the Springville City Council’s meeting Tuesday.
Thomas most notably served as an Alabama state representative from 1994-2002. After a hiatus from politics, Thomas ran for the mayor of Springville in 2020 in which he successfully unseated incumbent Butch Isley.
Thomas told the Times that he’s not impressed with the line of candidates in the GOP primary running to beat Gov. Kay Ivy.
“We can sit on the sidelines and complain or jump into the arena and try to do something about it,” Thomas said. “If nothing else, I want to give Alabama voters the opportunity to have a choice and there’s certainly a distinct, clear difference between my candidacy and every other candidate seeking the GOP nomination.”
He said his campaign will rely on “old-school politicking” or, in other words, a grassroots campaign.
“I am just an average, ordinary Alabamian seeking an extraordinary opportunity," he said. "I believe I represent the majority of Alabamians compared to multimillionaires.”
He added that he is also not impressed with Alabama’s current leadership.
“This administration, they threw Alabamians under the bus," he said. "Only after seeking re-election do they come around. They start trying to do the right things and say the right things and it's too little too late.”
The mayor said that his platform will focus on both tax reform and marijuana legalization. More specifically, he would like to see the grocery tax repealed.
“To me it's immoral, apprehensible, that we tax the very food that people rely on for sustenance,” he said. “We need to return some of the taxpayer money and put it back in their pockets so they can put food on their table and keep their lights on and provide for their family.”
He added that he will continue to stand by Alabama’s state motto, “We dare defend our rights,” especially when advocating for marijuana legalization as he said he is someone who partakes himself.
He said while he’s received some positive feedback after speaking out about the issue, he’s also received numerous emails saying he’s no example for children. The mayor said, however, he feels differently.
“If nothing else, I hope I can be an example of yes, you can indulge in adult activity, and still be responsible, pay your bills (and) provide for your family,” the mayor said. “It's just not right that someone’s name, reputation, their lives, livelihood, can be destroyed over a natural substance, a plant. Seed, soil and sunshine, no processing required.”
He said that he believes legalizing marijuana will not only help fight the opioid crisis, but will also encourage others to want to call Alabama home.
Thomas said he is also in favor of a state lottery, but only if it's done right.
“I don’t have an issue with a lottery or casinos, as long as it's good for Alabama. If it’s just good for the special interests, the handful of casino operators or families, no, I’m not for that,” he said. “If it’s done right, done well, then yeah let’s do it.”
He added that he believes in limited government when it comes to protecting the rights and freedoms of Alabama citizens.
“For those who are opposed to it, whether its cannabis, casinos, ABC stores, if you don’t want to drink alcohol, if you don’t want to consume cannabis, if you don’t want to go to the casino, don't go! But don’t sit there and tell your neighbor, ‘cause I don’t like it you can’t do it,’ no, that doesn’t fly,” Thomas said, adding that having these freedoms does not take away from having responsibility.
“You can legally go get a drink, but if you get drunk and get behind the wheel there are consequences. So be responsible and enjoy that freedom,” Thomas said.
He concluded by saying, “I just know we can do better. If we do the same thing we’ve always done we’ll get the same thing we’ve always got.”