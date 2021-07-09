Springville mayor talks ideas for possible city improvements

The Springville City Council met for its regular meeting July 6.
During the work session before the meeting, Mayor Dave Thomas brought up multiple suggestions for the council to consider in matters related to the appearance and overall aesthetics of the city.
The mayor began by discussing the need to brand the city like one would with a business. He asked not only the council members but the people in the community to think about how they see that being executed in the future.
“We as a city would do well to spend a little time thinking about what kind of brand we want to create,” Thomas said. “I think it would be in our best interest; something more than just a city seal.”
He added that he hopes to have unique retail and restaurants rather than just one chain after another.
Later in the work session, Thomas also asked the council to consider certain beautification efforts such as more decorative signs and possible hanging plants in the downtown area. He compared his vision to towns such as Fairhope and Andrews, N.C., where he recently visited.
Councilwoman Sherry Reaves said hanging plants in the downtown area is something that has been attempted in the past, but fell through because of unforeseen maintenance issues. However, it is something she would like to revisit and make happen.
“I think that would be something to think about,” Reaves said, adding the main concern is making sure there is an irrigation system in place.
During the mayor’s report portion of the meeting following the work session, the mayor also asked the council to also consider the possibility of purchasing two buildings in the downtown area to be used as offices for the building and planning and zoning departments. One of the buildings is currently for sale and the other may be later, but could possibly be leased if not.
The mayor emphasized that the staff in these departments is ever growing and are now running out of room at city hall. He added that in doing this, there would be an opportunity to bring more people into the downtown area.
“When we have prospective economic developers or home builders or what not, people who move into the community and people getting permits to build their homes, it brings them into downtown Springville as opposed to out here on walker drive,” Thomas said.
He later added, “If we got people coming to town, wanting to bring their business to town, doesn’t it make sense to bring them into the heart, the essence of town?”
The only issue brought up by the council was the buildings being on the smaller side, however, the mayor asked the council to continue to take the idea into consideration.
In other matters, the council:
—Extended the current garbage pickup contract with Waste Management through September;
—Approved $2000 in scholarship funds for the Miss Historic Springville pageant;
—Approved Kevin Early for the Springville Parks and Recreation Board;
—Raised the speed limit at Crandall Crest and Sweetwater Way to 20 miles per hour;
—Recognized the youth softball league 6U and 8U teams;
—And, recognized new Deputy City Clerk Kim Stone.