Springville Mayor Isley, Councilman Jones says their goodbyes during final meeting

SPRINGVILLE -- The final meeting of the outgoing Springville City Council on Oct. 19 was punctuated by goodbyes from Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. and Councilman David Jones.
Isley began his final remarks by recognizing police Chief Belinda Crapet. Isley said based on information he had been given, he believed the next administration would not reappoint Crapet, and he felt he should thank her for her service. Mayor-elect Dave Thomas later confirmed Crapet would not be reappointed.
“She is one of a handful of female police chiefs in the state of Alabama,” Isley said. “She's done a fantastic job.”
As a token of appreciation for Crapet’s 30 years in law enforcement, he presented the chief with a city of Springville pin, like the ones worn by the City Council.
Isley then recognized the rest of the city’s department heads, saying through their work and the work of the current City Council, the next administration is inheriting a municipality in good financial shape.
He then recognized Jones, who is retiring after choosing to not seek re-election this past August.
Isley said Jones began his service to the city working on the Cemetery Committee. Jones then served as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board for several years before winning the District 6 council seat in 2008.
“I will say that David is what I consider a conservative voice on the city’s Finance and Budget Committee, (and) has been that since 2008,” Isley said. “Where everybody else wanted to do things and spend money, this young man here said, ‘Nah, let's think about it first.’”
Jones shared that his involvement in city politics began when he and Councilman Wayne Tucker both frequented a walking track in Trussville. Jones said that when he told Tucker he and his family were moving from Center Point to Springville, Tucker invited him to start coming to City Council meetings.
Jones also expressed his gratitude to his district for letting him serve residents there on the council.
Jones ended his comments by saying this year the world has changed dramatically, not just in Springville, but everywhere, and that stress has affected everyone. He said friendships have been affected by that stress, and friendship is one thing worth fighting for.
“I just wanted to take the opportunity to say to anyone on this council, or in this audience for that matter, if I’ve ever said anything or done anything that offended you or made you change your thoughts about me, I want to apologize,” Jones said, adding that at his age one can’t forget good friends.
Isley in his final speech noted he has served the city since 2004, when he was elected District 4 councilman, and continued when he was elected mayor in 2008. Isley said Springville is in the best financial situation it has ever been in, and the accomplishments of his administration are many and indisputable.
Isley ended his remarks on a similar note to Jones, offering and asking for forgiveness for anyone he may have offended during his 12-year tenure as mayor.
“There is no room for pride in any relationship that matters,” Isley said.