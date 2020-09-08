Springville mayor-elect wants to preserve city’s small-town feel

SPRINGVILLE -- Dave Thomas will be the next mayor of Springville after defeating incumbent William “Butch” Isley in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
The mayor-elect previously served two terms as an Alabama state representative. After retiring 18 years ago, he told his wife he would never run for mayor.
“That’s where things get really real, where the rubber meets the road,” said Thomas “[But] I had a birthday back in May, and unlike most birthdays, this one got in my head a little bit.”
Thomas went on to say he has been focusing on his family and business for the past 18 years, but now that he feels both are well taken care of, he felt it was his time to climb into the arena and take on the challenges of helping Springville grow as a community.
“Some folks have lost sight of what attracts people to Springville. We’re the quintessential small town and we really want to do everything we can to hang on to that feel, but at the same time, accommodating for the growth that we’re experiencing,” said Thomas.
Thomas said he hopes to focus more on growing small businesses in Springville rather than the big box stores.
“[Growing small businesses] will go a long way in preserving the quality of life and small town feel of Springville,” said Thomas. “The No. 1 goal is to work hand in glove with our local businesses and residents as to how they define their best quality of life.”
Thomas said he wants to improve road conditions.
Because there has been somewhat of a controversy in the past about which roads will be paved and how the city will pay for it, Thomas said he hopes to have a good, detailed plan he hopes people can get behind.
“I’d love to come up with a plan to have every road resurfaced and repaired by the end of this term,” said Thomas.
Thomas went on to express his gratitude to those who voted for him in the election.
“It’s an honor and it’s quite humbling to have such a mandate margin,” said Thomas. “I think we can all feel quite optimistic about Springville’s future.”
Thomas, who defeated Isley 883 votes to 437, will take office in early November.