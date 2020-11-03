Springville Mayor Dave Thomas appoints new chief of police

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Mayor Dave Thomas appointed Lt. Wayne Walton as the municipality’s new chief of police during the first meeting of the city’s new administration Monday, Nov. 2.
Walton has been with the Springville Police Department for over 20 years.
Thomas said he appointed a new chief because he wanted to put together his own team rather than inheriting one.
“Wayne has a long history, love and devotion with Springville. I just felt like he would be a welcomed member to this team that I’m putting together,” Thomas said. “It is not uncommon to select a new police chief with a new administration.”
The mayor also said he has been made aware of certain personnel issues within the Police Department that he felt stemmed from the leadership within the department.
“As I understand it, there have been nine or 10 good officers that have chosen to leave because of conflicts with the leadership within the department, and after the election, there were three more that were ready to walk,” Thomas said.
According to city attorney James Hill, the Springville CIty Council reappoints the city clerk, fire chief and police chief every new council term. Although legally the council is only required to elect a city clerk, many cities also vote on police and fire chiefs as “a matter of precedent and practice.”
Hill said the normal procedure includes the mayor making a recommendation for the position, and the council will hold a vote, approving or not approving that recommendation. A city council is not legally obligated to approve any recommendation from the mayor.
Attempts to reach former Springville police Chief Belinda Crapet for comment were unsuccessful.