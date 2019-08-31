ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Springville Mayor William “Butch” Isley discussed school sescurity during the most recent St. Clair County Board of Education meeting.
He wanted to know why there was only one school resource officer (SRO) in Springville, at the high school.
“Even though the SRO program is being managed and staffed through the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, I believe the ownership of the program lies with the BOE,” Isley said. “How effective is this program, and is the school system ready should something happen in one of our schools?”
In light of the BOE’s funding inadequacies, Isley asked whether cities should spend tax dollars to fund their own SRO officers in the county?
“Is that the only way to ensure that a minimum of one SRO is present every day in every school?” the mayor asked. “It’s the time of year where we are working on our budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Now is the time to know and find out.”
St. Clair BOE President Scott Suttle told Isley security is evaluated by a security team every year.
“It becomes a matter of prioritization of funding,” Suttle said. “We would love to have an officer in every single school, but we do not have the funding for that. This board would be more than happy to (accept) any help from any local community to help improve the security of our school system.”
BOE member Bill Morris told Isley he needs to meet with Sheriff Billy J. Murray concerning the SROs.
“I’m like Scott Suttle, it’s all about the money, and we don’t have it,” Morris said.
BOE member Mike Hobbs said it makes him sick to know there is only one SRO between the three schools in Springville.
“That is something we need to address pretty quickly,” he said.
BOE member Nickie VanPelt said she understands it is budget time for all municipalities, and she told Isley she would love for Springville to budget an SRO for the Springville schools.
“If you all could do that, it would be very much appreciated,” VanPelt said. “I wish we could do it all, but we’re strapped.”
BOE member Allison Gray said there have been security measures that have been implemented countywide.
“A lot of our administrative staff goes to a lot of continuing education on how to do things within their four walls to protect those around them,” she said.
Later in the meeting, the BOE approved the purchase of a security program called CrisisGo, which Superintendent Mike Howard said will take security measures through the roof throughout the entire school system.
“We are the first school system in Alabama to have this app,” Howard said. “This app will allow us to activate a lockdown situation from a teacher’s phone. They would have the app on every phone in the building if there was an issue in the hallway like a fight or something. Teachers could ask for assistance immediately by using the phone. The alert would also go to the Central Office and E-911.”
Howard also said this security app can pinpoint students by using a GPS.
“If something were to happen to students who could not be found, we can find these students by using this app,” he said. “This is cutting-edge technology. We did a lot of research with our safety team. This security program has been used in Fulton County, Georgia, and Boston, Massachusetts. We have reached out to them on how they do this. They rave on how great the program is, so we are excited about having this.”
Howard also mentioned the countywide lockdown recently that he deemed a success.
“We were able to lock down the entire school system within six minutes,” he said. “Most schools, when they got the phone call, were locked down within 30 seconds. I am very happy with that, but not satisfied.”
Howard agreed with VanPelt that if Springville is willing to help, the school system would welcome having an armed SRO in the middle and elementary schools.
