PELL CITY -- A Springville man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of making a terrorist threat, which forced the closure of both St. Clair County courthouses and two schools for one day.
“You have quite an extensive criminal record,” St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington told Danny Ray Nichols Jr., 38, before sentencing the defendant to 20 years for each count.
Prosecutors said Nichols had six previous felony convictions.
Weathington ordered that Nichols’ sentences be served concurrently after the defense and the state reached a plea agreement. Nichols will be given credit for the time he has served while in the St. Clair County Jail, 336 days.
“When you get out of jail, I suggest that you take a different course,” Weathington told Nichols.
Nichols pleaded guilty in June to the charges against him. He was facing a sentence up to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.
“This behavior can’t be tolerated,” said St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Authorities said Nichols sent a series of emails, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, that implied explosive devices would cause damage to the St. Clair County courthouses and two schools.
Harmon said the emails also threatened court officials, including the District Attorney’s office, a judge, an investigator, and their family members.
He said the emails forced the closure of both courthouses, Pell City High School and Ashville School.
“It literally shut everything down for a day,” Harmon said.
He said a dog team was brought in from Jefferson County, and the FBI was called in to track down where the email originated.
Representatives from the Pell City and St. Clair County school systems were present in court Tuesday for Nichols’ sentencing hearing.