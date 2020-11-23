Springville man dies in wreck Sunday

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County coroner has released the name of a Springville man who died in a single-car accident.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Marx Swader, 21, died early Sunday.
Russell said Swader’s car left the road and impacted a tree on 10th Street in Ashville. The Ashville police were contacted about the wreck at 1:47 a.m..
Russell said Swader was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at 2:34 a.m..
Ashville police Chief Ed Hampton said the cause of the accident is under investigation, though it appears speed may have been a factor.