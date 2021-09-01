Springville makes headway on four-way stop project

In an effort to fix the congestion issue at the intersection of Highway 11 and Alabama 174 in Springville, the city of Springville is making headway on its plans to improve traffic flow with recent grant funds.
According to City Attorney James Hill, this project has been on Alabama Department of Transportation's list of projects for a decade now, but funding also created a barrier.
He added that once the project is bid in spring 2022, it is estimated to take anywhere from nine months to a year to complete.
The project will include turn lanes installed with traffic lights that will preserve the aesthetic leading to the downtown area of Springville.
The city along with many municipalities applied for an ATRIP II Grant for up to $2 million. Springville was one of two cities who was approved for the full $2 million allotment for the four-way stop project.
Hill said that the total project is expected to exceed $3.5 million, but the county has agreed to pay 25 percent of the project up to about $650,000 because one of the four roads is a county road.
“This project is a great example of multi-governmental cooperation,” Hill said. “The state is providing the majority of the funding but the county and city are also investing in the project and, at the end of the day, the public will have a $4 million infrastructure project which will service them for years to come.”