The season for the Springville Tigers started with 12 consecutive wins. It ended abruptly recently with two consecutive losses.
Overall, the Tigers finished with a 24-4 record. Two of the losses were against area foe Center Point. One other loss came during a Christmas Tournament against John Carroll.
The final loss was last week in the Northeast sub-regional contest on the road against the Etowah Blue Devils. The back-and-forth battle went to Etowah, 58-57.
With the game tied 2-2, the Blue Devils went on a 10-0 run to make it 12-2 with 4:16 remaining in the opening stanza. Springville finished the first period on an 11-5 run to close the gap to 17-13 headed into the second quarter.
With 5:40 remaining before halftime, Springville tied the game at 19-19 on a shot by Hudson Kersh. The Tigers took a 25-24 lead with 3:09 left in the second period on a layup by Aaron Byars. By halftime, Springville led 29-27.
Etowah started the third quarter like they started the game – an 11-3 – that gave them a 38-32 lead with six minutes left in that third stanza.
Headed into the fourth period, Etowah’s lead was 47-43.
With 6:40 remaining in regulation, the Tigers tied the game at 49-49.
A little over a minute later, Max Harrison’s trey gave Springville a 52-49 lead. Two minutes later, the Tigers still led 54-53. With 1:50 left, the game was tied at 56-56.
Etowah hit a shot with 1:09 left that gave them a 58-56 lead. Springville missed a shot, and then with 25 seconds left, Springville coach Jeff Smith called timeout.
Trailing by the same score with 1.2 seconds remaining Springville’s Brandon Daniels put up a shot that was missed, but he was fouled that sent to the free throw line for two shots. Smith and the entire Springville team and fans thought officials should have called goaltending on the play. The officials did not. Daniels missed the first free throw attempt and Smith called timeout again. Daniels made the second free throw to make it 58-57. They quickly fouled an Etowah player, who missed the free throw and time ran out on Springville before they could get off another shot.
The Tigers hit 19-of-43 two-point shots (44 percent) but made just 3-of-15 treys (20 percent).
Two Springville players scored in double figures as Chase Isbell and Kersh netted 10 points each. Daniels and Harrison pumped in 9 points each while Jake Goolsby totaled 6 points. Ben Bianchi chipped in 5 points while Cameron Bonner and Byars added 4 points each.
Smith said all losses are difficult, but this loss to Etowah hurts a lot more.
“It's so hard not to think about what could have been,” Smith said. “This team deserved it. It is cliché, but we are very proud of our young men and how they’ve represented and what they stood for this season.”
