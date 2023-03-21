Springville Library plans crafting activities

Make your plans now. Spring break is almost here and Springville Public Library has crafting activities for you to enjoy with your children.
Stop by the library on Tuesday, March 28, Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30, anytime from 10 a.m. until noon and make spring themed crafts.
The Peacock craft on March 30 was selected with preschoolers in mind. Supplies are limited so please visit early.
Join Pinkhill Organics also at Springville Public Library for All About Bees, for a fun morning and learn about bees and beekeeping on Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Homeschool families are welcome.
For more information visit the Library or call 205-467-2339 to register.
Congratulations to Springville Elementary school bus driver of the year, Sherry McKay. Congratulations also to Springville Elementary Little Mr. Springville, William Craft and Little Miss Springville, AnnaMarie McGahey.
Springville High School Beta Club and Key Club seniors are always involved in community service. They recently enjoyed reading to the Springville Elementary School students during Read Across America week.
