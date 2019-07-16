SPRINGVILLE — On behalf of the Springville Library Foundation, Laura Cheney presented a $30,722 check to the mayor and council at Monday night’s council meeting.
Cheney said the foundation met its goal with the construction of a new public library and the group decided to disband.
Cheney told the council she and her family were moving to Colorado.
“I am so proud to be a part of that library,” she told the council. “I want it to continue to grow.”
She asked the council to use $5,000 of the funds for materials and circulation, and use the remaining money for a future library construction project.
The money was raised through various fundraisers.
Councilman David Jones made a motion to accept the money and to spend the funds as requested. The council unanimously approved the motion and accepted the funds.
The council also directed Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Lyons to get two to three quotes for the renovation of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. She told the council the city could possibly rent the facility out more if it was spruced up. She said floor tiles could be removed and the concrete floor underneath could be refurbished.
“The biggest expense is getting up the existing tile (floor),” she said.
The work includes repairs and replacement of ceiling tiles and damaged walls, she said, and would include painting inside and outside the building.
Councilman David Vinson said the work would probably pay for itself because more people would want to rent out the facility.
In other matters, the council:
•Approved the purchase of a Bobcat excavator through the National Joint Purchase Alliance in the amount of $61,742.
•Approved allocating $930 to repair the exhaust fans in the Springville Middle School gymnasium.
•Approved $1,500 for the purchase of the e-Book platform software for the library.
•Approved its annual expense of $400 to renew its mapping software license.