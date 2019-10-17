The Springville Lady Tigers defeated Ashville 3-0 Saturday in the finals of the county volleyball tournament, which was played at Springville.
In Pool Play 1, Springville and Ashville both defeated Victory Christian 2-0, while the Lady Tigers beat Ashville 2-1.
In Pool Play 2, Moody defeated Ragland 2-0 and then St. Clair County High School defeated Ragland and Moody 2-0.
In the first round of Bracket Play, Ashville defeated Ragland 3-1, while Moody defeated Victory Christian 3-0. In semifinal action, Ashville advanced to the finals with a 3-2 victory over the St. Clair County Lady Saints, while Springville eliminated Moody 3-0.
Springville then won the title, beating Ashville in three straight games.
The Moody Lady Blue Devils are now 13-13 on the season. Leading Moody during the tournament were Blake Grant with 32 digs; Honesti Adams with 23 kills; and Micah Grames with 30 assists and 13 kills.
With the wins, Springville is now 26-21 on the season. Leading the Lady Tigers for the day was Kloey Daniel with eight aces, 48 kills, eight blocks and six digs; Bennett Patterson with 24 aces, 18 kills and 28 digs; Lillie Casey with seven aces, nine kills and 22 digs; Robin Russo with 100 assists, five kills and 18 digs; Lexi Beatty with 19 kills and five blocks; and Sandlin Short with 30 kills, seven blocks and 11 digs.
Named to the All-County Team were Lindy Thompson from Victory Christian; Madalin Benson from Ragland; Micah Grames and Blake Grant from Moody; Chloe Henderson and Anna Motes from SCCHS; Kayla Simpson, Sera Beth Potter, Ryleigh Waid and Chloe Wills from Ashville; and Lillie Casey, Bennett Patterson, Robin Russo and MVP Kloey Daniel from Springville.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.