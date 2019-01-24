RAGLAND – The Springville Lady Tigers won the St. Clair County Jr. High Tournament on Saturday, beating the Odenville Lady Saints 32-18 in the championship game.
Here is how both teams advanced to the title game.
Odenville 20
Moody 14
The Lady Saints advanced to the championship game with a 20-14 victory over the Moody Lady Blue Devils.
The two teams were tied 4-4 after one quarter. At halftime, Odenville was up 10-9.
Moody’s Kendell Everett nailed a trey in the third quarter as the Lady Blue Devils won the scoring battle 3-2 to make the score 12-12 headed into the fourth quarter.
Odenville’s Sydne Pope scored half of her game-high total of 8 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Saints to a 20-14 victory.
Also scoring for OMS was Jaden Thomas with 4 points; Tamya Knox with 3 points; Jasia Reedy and Evie Schultz with 2 points each; and Olivia Reaves with 1 point.
Leading Moody were Ryleigh Hodges, Honesti Adams and Everett with 3 points each. Raven Maxwell and Shelby Richardson scored 2 points each, while Lauren Quick had 1 point.
Springville 43
Ashville 11
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead early, and went on to defeat Ashville 43-11.
Springville led 14-2 after the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers outscored Ashville 23-2 in the second half to win with ease.
Leading Springville was Farrah Hawkins with 10 points. Shelby Hutcheson pumped in 8 points, and Raelan Williams netted 7 points. Sydney Hutcheson and Layla Bradshaw scored 4 points each, while Adyson Hathcock, Emmy Leopard, Bella Bullington, Emma Davis and Brooke Walker all had 2 points each.
Leading Ashville were Reece Waid and Molly Northam with 3 points each. Zankiyla Cook and Zariah Woods netted 2 points each while Rachel St. John scored 1 point.
Springville 32
Odenville 18
The Lady Tigers won the championship with a 32-18 victory over Odenville.
Springville was up 7-4 after one quarter of play and increased the lead to 20-12 by halftime.
Odenville won the scoring battle in the third quarter 6-5 to make it 25-18, but Springville held the Lady Saints scoreless in the fourth quarter with the final score being 32-18.
Leading Springville was Hawkins with 10 points. Bradshaw and Shelby Hutcheson pumped in 6 points each, while Walker netted 4 points. Williams scored 3 points, and Sydney Hutcheson added 2 points. Bullington finished the game with 1 point.
Leading the Lady Saints was Phillips with 10 points. Pope pumped in 6 points while Schultz had 2 points.
The tournament MVP was Farrah Hawkins from Springville. Named to the All-Tournament Team were Brooke Walker, Shelby Hutcheson and Raelan Williams from Springville; Sydne Pope, Jaden Thomas and Brooklyn Phillips from Odenville; Raven Maxwell and Kendell Everett from Moody; and Molly Northam and Zariah Woods from Ashville.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.