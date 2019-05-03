Springville’s Emily Robinson hit two, two-run homers driving in five runs as the Lady Tigers defeated Moody 10-0 to win the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament Thursday.
Springville went 3-0 during the tournament beating Center Point 16-0, Moody 4-0 and the Lady Blue Devils again in the championship game. Springville outscored its opponents 30-1 in the three games.
The Lady Blue Devils advanced to the title game by beating the St. Clair County Lady Saints twice, 8-5, and 11-3.
In the championship game, Robinson drove in her first run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice that scored McKenzie Spivey. She hit her first home run in the bottom of the third inning, and then followed with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Two batters prior, McKenzie Brown hit a solo shot to left field.
Abby Swaney went the distance as she tossed a complete game shutout. She gave up a single in the second inning and a double in the fifth inning. She struck out five and walked three batters.
Springville is 36-9 on the season.
Both Springville and Moody have advanced to the Regional Tournament. They will play in Tuscaloosa next Friday at 12 p.m.
