The Springville Lady Tigers are on a roll, winning their past four games to improve to 18-6 on the season. Wins have come against Lincoln, St. Clair County, Moody and Oxford.
Springville 9
Lincoln 0
The Lady Tigers pounded out 15 hits with McKenzie Spivey leading the way with four hits as Springville defeated Lincoln 9-0. Hannah King hit a solo home run in the second inning and the Lady Tigers scored three runs in the fifth inning.
Abby Swaney picked up the win as she tossed four innings of one-hit ball. Emily Robinson pitched the final three innings.
Joining Spivey with multiple hits were Robinson, King and McKenzie Brown.
Springville 8
SCCHS 0
Swaney pitched a two-hit shutout as the Lady Tigers beat St. Clair 8-0. She struck out 13.
A five-run fifth inning was all Springville needed. King had two hits for Springville while Makalyn Kyser, Kyndall Gipson, Robinson and Spivey all drove in runs.
St. Clair’s Chloe Henderson had the two hits off Swaney.
Springville 2
Moody 1
The Lady Tigers defeated Moody in dramatic fashion as Kyser hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game 2-1.
Both teams scored single runs in the first inning. Moody’s Lilly Crowe hit a solo home run, but Springville’s Brown had an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.
The rest of the game belonged to the two pitchers – Robinson and Madison Sanders. Robinson gave up four hits and struck out 11. Sanders allowed seven hits and struck out three.
Springville 16
Oxford 1
Oxford took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Springville scored the next 16 runs to win 16-1 in a three-inning game. Spivey had two hits driving in four runs while Swaney had two hits driving in three runs. Brown, Kyser and King drove in two runs each.
Swaney got the win as she worked three innings giving up one hit and one run while striking out six.
