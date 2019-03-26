The Springville Lady Tigers defeated Chelsea and Center Point recently.
Springville 4
Chelsea 3
Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Makalyn Kyser hit a two-run homer to lift Springville to a 4-3 victory.
The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Karli Davidson. Springville collected 12 hits on the day, with McKenzie Brown leading the way with three hits. Abby Swaney and Davidson had two hits each.
Swaney was the winning pitcher as she tossed a complete game, giving up seven hits and three runs. She struck out 11.
Springville 15
Center Point 0
Springville scored nine runs in the first inning and Swaney tossed a no-hitter as the Lady Tigers defeated Center Point 15-0. The game lasted three innings.
Swaney actually threw a perfect game as she faced nine batters, striking out seven of them. She did not walk anyone.
Emily Robinson, Hannah King, Kyndall Gipson and Kyser all had RBIs in the first inning.
