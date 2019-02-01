ODENVILLE – The Springville Tigers Jr. Varsity boys won the St. Clair County Basketball Tournament Saturday with a 43-22 victory over the Moody Blue Devils.
Moody advanced to the championship game with a 46-24 victory over SCCHS.
Ragland 39
Ashville 17
Ragland advanced to the semi-finals with a 39-17 victory over the Ashville Bulldogs.
The Purple Devils led 12-2 after the first quarter and 19-8 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Ragland was up 27-12. The final score was 39-17.
Leading Ragland was Javoris Turner with 9 points. Matt Trammell pumped in 8 points, while Owen Schall and Dante Puckett totaled 6 points each. Kentrell Turner added 5 points, while Braxton Layton chipped in 3 points. Adam Gulledge finished the game with 2 points.
Springville 59
Ragland 14
The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 59-14 victory over the Purple Devils.
Springville led 20-5 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 34-10 at intermission. The Tigers won the scoring battle 12-4 in the third quarter to take a 46-14 lead and went on to win the game 59-14.
Three Springville players scored in double figures, with Cameron Williams leading the way with 13 points. Gage Frederick pumped in 11 points, while Landon Ho added 10 points. Chase Higgins totaled 9 points, while Pearson Baldwin, Reece Gleason and Jake Ballard all scored 4 points each. Gage Logan and Jullian Williams had 2 points each.
Leading Ragland was Trammell with 7 points. Javoris Turner, Gulledge and Layton scored 2 points each, while Kentrell Turner had 1 point.
Moody 46
SCCHS 24
The Blue Devils advanced to the title game with a 46-24 victory over the St. Clair County Saints.
Moody led 13-6 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. The Blue Devils lead increased to 38-22 after three quarters of play, and they went on to win the game 46-24.
Leading the Blue Devils was Peyton Ingram with 24 points. Tobias Perry added 7 points, while Aiden Pyles chipped in 4 points. Landon Echols and Cole Dorsett scored 3 points each, while Andrew Adams and Ethan Hopper contributed 2 points each.
Leading the Saints was Ian Newland with 9 points. Josh Ruff scored 6 points, while Jonte Ware added 5 points. Jadian Farmer and Luke Fondren netted 2 points each.
Springville 43
Moody 22
The Tigers captured the county crown with a 43-22 victory over the Blue Devils.
Springville led 10-5 after the first quarter and 16-11 at intermission.
The second half was all Tigers as they outscored Moody 27-11 to win with ease 43-22.
Three Springville players scored in double figures. Leading the way was Baldwin with 14 points. Ballard pumped in 13 points, while Ho contributed 12 points. Gleason added 3 points, while Higgins had 2 points.
Echols and Perry led Moody with 5 points each. Adams and Pyles netted 4 points each, while Dorsett and Hopper added 2 points each.
Springville’s Jake Ballard was named tournament MVP. Joining him on the All-Tournament Team included Pearson Baldwin, Landon Ho and Gage Frederick from Springville; Peyton Ingram, Ethan Hopper and Tobias Perry from Moody; Cameron Pope and Luke Fondren from SCCHS; Owen Schall and Matthew Trammell from Ragland; and Cole Hyatt from Ashville.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.