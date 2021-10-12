Springville hosts first invitational, boys team finishes second

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville cross country team hosted its first invitational at Homestead Hollow on Saturday. Other county teams such as St. Clair County and Moody High Schools participated in the 5K run.
Springville head coach Stephen Watson extended his thanks to Homestead Hollow for allowing the high school to use their venue and for those who helped put it together.
“I’d like to thank everybody for coming out because it was our first meet that we hosted in the history of the school. We had a lot of good helpers and our parents just did an amazing job of helping me set it up,” Watson said. “The meet went well, I thought. So I was really pleased with that.”
The Springville boys team finished in second place with David Robles finishing fourth and Ben Chapman in fifth individually out of 98 runners.
St. Clair’s Mason Williams finished in third place, while his team finished fifth overall with Moody in seventh out of 14 teams.
While none of the girls teams finished in the top seven, Springville’s Carmen McCaster finished fifth individually.
Watson said many of his runners beat their personal best while others ran despite some injuries.
“We’re working towards our goal of section and the kids did a very good job finishing second and out of 14 teams. I felt that was very good,” Watson said.
The coach jokingly added that everyone who won set the course record.
Watson and Homestead Hollow owner Terri Dean hope to make the race an annual event.