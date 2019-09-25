Springville Homecoming Queen Ally Naylor

Ally Naylor was crowned Springville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 18-year-old daughter of Mitch and Beth Naylor. She was escorted by her father.

 

 Laura Wilkerson/St. Clair Times

