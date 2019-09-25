Springville Homecoming Queen Gary Hanner, St. Clair Times editor, ghanner@thestclairtimes.com 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Ally Naylor was crowned Springville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 18-year-old daughter of Mitch and Beth Naylor. She was escorted by her father. Laura Wilkerson/St. Clair Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ally Naylor was crowned Springville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 18-year-old daughter of Mitch and Beth Naylor. She was escorted by her father. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Beth Naylor Daughter Mitch Politics Ally Father Loading... Loading... Latest E-Edition The St. Clair Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Sep 25 Free parenting classes Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 26 The Life Center Anniston presents Praise Release Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Special Publications 2019 Pigskin Preview