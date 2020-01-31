Springville High students excel

Congratulations to Connor Graben, who made Alabama All-State Blue Band and District Honor Band. Congratulations to Hannah Maddox, who was selected to participate in the State Superintendent's Visual Art Exhibit, which will be on display at the Old Supreme Court Library in Montgomery. Springville High School Rocks.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama has announced two 2020 Available Scholarships for any graduating high school senior of Springville High School (St. Clair County).
The Ruby S. Wilson Scholarship Fund for $5,000 and the Harland Jones Scholarship Fund ($5,000 per year for 4 years). Check with the counselors at the high school for more information or go to https://www.yourcommunityfirst.org/2020-available-scholarships.
The ACT Prep Classes Wednesday Sessions for February are presented by the Springville Public Library and is at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.