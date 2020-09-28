Springville High School will have leadership transition Oct. 1 (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville High School Principal Virgil Winslett recently announced he will retire Oct. 1. Former Springville Elementary School Principal Gregory D. Moore will be his successor.
Winslett served as principal of Springville Middle School for 12 years before becoming principal at Springville High, where he has served for six years. He has been an educator for 25 years.
Winslett said he will miss working in education.
“It’s going to be tough not being around the kids everyday and not having that interaction and those relationships that you build over time, not only with your kids, but with your staff and your community,” Winslett said.
Winslet has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from UAB, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University and an educational specialist degree from the University of Alabama.
Moore began his career in education at Moody High, where he taught English.
Moore later taught at E.B. Erwin High and earned administration certification during that time. He was then offered the position of assistant principal at Pinson Valley High, where he served for eight years.
After later becoming assistant principal at Chalkville Elementary, he became the principal of Springville Elementary, where he has served for the past three years.
Moore received his bachelor’s degree in English from Faulkner University, his master’s in secondary English language arts and a specialist degree in educational leadership from UAB, and is pursuing his doctorate at Samford University, where he plans to graduate in December.
Moore said that he looks forward to returning to a high school setting.
“Being a high school educator for 15 years and then having the opportunity to transition to elementary has been very rewarding because I’ve gotten to see both sides,” said Moore. “Now, I’m transitioning back to secondary, where we’re preparing them for life.”
Moore will step into the position as principal of Springville High on Oct. 1. He is in his 21st year working in education.