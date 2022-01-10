Springville High School receives bomb threat; all clear given after search

SPRINGVILLE — According to St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard, an email was received Monday morning containing a bomb threat directed at Springville High School.
Howard said the incident happened before students arrived. Those who were driving to school were held in their cars while buses were rerouted.
After a search by law enforcement, an all-clear was given and school resumed at 9 a.m. Officers, however, continue to remain on campus for the safety of students and faculty.
Howard emphasized that specifics regarding the email cannot be released at this time as there is still an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.