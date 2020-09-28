Springville High School Principal Virgil Winslett retires

Springville High School recently hosted a retirement party for Virgil Winslett.
He is retiring as principal, a post he held from 2014 to 2020, and is very much appreciated and will be greatly missed. To honor him there is now a Winslett Inspiration Garden at the school.
During his retirement party, he was given a plaque that said, "May you be proud of the work you have done, the person you are and the difference you have made.” It can't be said any better thank that. Thank you, Mr. Winslett.
Congratulations to the 2020 Springville High School homecoming queen, Savannah Andrews.
Work is being done on Volume 2 of the “Salute to Veterans of St. Clair County.” If you know of a veteran who was not in the original book and is now or ever has been a resident of St Clair County, call or email Kathy Burttram at 205-467-6766 or kpburttram@hotmail.com.
Correction: Main Street Italian Bistro and La Cabanita on Main Street are now having Karaoke on Saturday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. Social distancing is in place, but more tables have been added and spread out according to health guidelines.
Everyone has been having a great time. Come on out, bring your family and join in the fun and entertainment. Order from either restaurant and enjoy some great food, music and friends.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!