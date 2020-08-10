Springville High hosts 28th annual Tiger basketball camp (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville High School recently hosted its 28th annual Tiger basketball camp for youngsters in grades 1-6. The purpose of the event was to teach children the fundamentals of basketball.
Springville varsity basketball coach Jeff Smith said he started the camp back in 1991 as a way to get young kids interested in the sport.
“At the time, when I first got here, there was nothing for the kids to do with basketball. There were no outside courts, there was no youth league basketball at the time, so I was really just trying to get young boys and girls to get introduced to basketball and get an interest in it so they would want to play later on,” said Smith
The camp is open to anyone who is interested in getting better at basketball. Young athletes from outside of Springville often participate. Smith said he believes his camp has been successful for so long simply because the kids have fun.
“It’s a fundamental camp, but we have a good time,” said Smith. “It’s just a lot of fun to see [the kids] have fun and being interested and enthusiastic (about basketball).”
Springville High varsity and junior varsity players are also invited to help coach the kids.
“I love it; [I enjoy] just coming out here and watching these kids get better everyday,” said high school junior Cason Kersh.
This will be Kersh’s first year playing on SHS’s varsity basketball team.
Smith said he loves seeing kids like Kersh, who attended the camp when they were younger, come back to play for SHS and help coach Tiger Camp.
Those who are interested in Tiger Camp in 2021 can be on the lookout for information on Springville High School’s Facebook page and in the St. Clair Times newspaper.