Congratulations to our Springville High School teachers and students for another highly successful year in the Advanced Placement Program. The Advanced Placement scores were released recently. Our students achieved 105 qualifying scores and our pass rate is 4 precent higher than last year. SHS has the best teachers and students around.
Springville Presbyterian Church is partnering with the Springville Preservation Society to open this historic 1872 church for tours on the first Saturday of every month. The church will be open during the normal museum hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Events to Love at your Library: On Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m., Storytime with Kids on Main. On Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m., Chair Yoga with Nancy. On Aug. 6 and 7 is D.E.A.R. Drop Everything and Read. For more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.
The Red Coats will be rocking early Beatles music at Sugar Creek Supper Club on Aug. 3. A grand treat for all true Beatles fans. This is a 5-star show, so don't miss it. $20 cash cover. As usual, Springville's own Something Else Trio (Sylvia Waid, Merle Dollar and Peggy Jones) will open this fun evening. For reservations or more information, call Merle at 205-527-0232 or go to www.sugarcreeksupperclub.com. SCSC is located at 344 Camp Road in Hayden.