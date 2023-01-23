Springville High cheer team going to Nationals

For the first time in Springville history, the Springville High School Competition cheer team is going to Orlando in February for the Nationals.
A fundraiser is being held to help support this team.
Win half a cow with a $25 raffle ticket. The drawing is Feb. 6. Tickets can be purchased by Venmo, Cashapp, PayPal, check or cash. For more information, contact Springville High School.
Springville Parks and Recreation is now accepting new sponsors for Field Banners.
This is a good opportunity for more business exposure, while giving back to the community.
With more than 1,000 children involved in the athletic programs many people, parents, grandparents, friends and members of our local communities, as well as visitors, will see your support of the programs.
The money for sponsorships goes towards park maintenance, park improvements, new equipment and offsetting the costs for better uniforms.
For more information, email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com.
Congratulations to the Springville Area Rotary Club students and teacher of the month. Amelia Blevins and Zach Brown are students of the month and Ashley Morrison is teacher of the month.
Welcome to a new business in town. Petsense by Tractor Supply is now open in Springville Station near Walmart, and features premium food and pet supplies.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper.
Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers!