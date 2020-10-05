Springville High builds Winslett Inspiration Garden in honor of beloved principal’s retirement

SPRINGVILLE -- In recognition of Virgil Winslett’s retirement as principal of Springville High School, the community has come together to create a garden in his honor. It is at the school, where Winslett served as principal for six years.
The Winslett Inspiration Garden includes chrysanthemums donated by Argo Hardware, a birdhouse, handmade windchimes, a bench donated by Donna and Ken Robertson and an art piece of a tennis player made by local artist Ty Conway in honor of Winslett and his wife’s love for tennis.
It also includes engraved stones with advice and inspirational quotes Winslett often shared with his students and faculty.
Some of the inspirational phrases are, “Lean on one another, you will be surprised how much it lifts up everyone involved,” and “Don’t be afraid to admit you are wrong and/or say I’m sorry. Remember, we are here for the students.”
Nannette Hill, facilitator of dual enrollment for Jefferson State Community College and ACCESS courses at Springville High, came up with the idea for the garden.
“It wasn’t really me, it was like a divine inspiration,” said Hill. “I was out there one day doing bus duty and I thought, ‘That spot needs something,’ and it just came to me about what an inspiration Mr. Winslett has been.”
Hill said she wanted to make sure it was a surprise for Winslett, so she asked for his approval to simply plant flowers and placed a fake purchase order with the school's bookkeeper.
Hill said she then made a private post on Facebook asking the community to help fund the project. The post received such an overwhelming response Hill had to stop taking donations.
“The overwhelming response is due to the appreciation and respect so many have for Mr. Winslett. He is truly an inspiration as to how to live and be faithful,” said Hill.
“Donations paid for this project, and labor was donated by many. So many wanted to help that we have money to do a second phase that will include bulbs and roses.”
Winslett said that the gesture meant a lot to him.
“There are really no words that I can say that would do it justice,” said Winslett.
“You hope that you’re making a difference [in your occupation], but you never really know. They have really made me feel like I’ve made a difference.”
Winslett emphasized he would not have been able to do his job well without his co-workers.
“Any success I had is because of the people that have been around me; you can’t do a job like that by yourself and you can’t make a difference by yourself,” said Winslett. “I’ve always just been fortunate to make good hires and put people in the right spots.”