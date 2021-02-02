Springville girls with fifth consecutive county tournament

MOODY — The Springville girls won their fifth straight St. Clair County crown Saturday by beating Moody 66-17.
Springville defeated Ashville by 30 points to advance to the finals as the No. 1 seed, while Moody advanced with wins over Victory Christian and Ragland.
Springville scored the first five points of the championship game and never trailed. A steal and layup by Abbie Talton made it 8-3, and then a steal and layup by Makalyn Kyser made it 10-3 halfway through the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Abbie Talton made it 13-6. After one quarter of play, Springville led 18-7.
The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to increase their lead to 25-7. It was 28-7 before Moody scored its first points of the quarter with three minutes remaining before halftime. The halftime score was 32-12.
Springville turned up the heat on offense and defense in the third quarter as they outscored Moody 24-1 to make the score 56-13.
Springville head coach Warren House said he was proud of the way his girls played defensively.
“They were rotating all over the floor and getting a lot of steals,” House said. “We forced some bad passes and we stepped into some passing lanes. That created some easy buckets for us.”
Halfway through the fourth quarter (with a running clock), House emptied his bench so all 10 players had the chance to play in the tournament. Nine of the 10 Springville players scored.
Abbie Talton led the Tigers with 21 points. Kyser, the tournament MVP, scored 13. Bella Bullington and Tatum Bartlett added eight each, while Farrah Hawkins netted seven. Audrey Talton had three, while Abby Byrd, Bennett Patterson and Bekah Hargrove finished the game with two each.
With the win, Springville improved to 14-7.
“The girls were smart tonight when they got the ball,” House said. “They didn’t force it or cause a lot of issues. I was very pleased with what all happened tonight.”
Tori Pyles led Moody with nine points. Maddie Barfield scored three, while Jaylon Fields and Kendall Stephens had two each. Destany Chattman finished with one.
Moody head coach Rebecca Davis said Springville is an impressive team and is extremely well-coached.
“We knew what we were up against tonight,” Davis said. “We did some things well. We broke the press a few times and gave ourselves the opportunity to be successful but just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that were given to us.
"We turned the ball over a lot but at the end of the day, our kids showed a lot of fight. They didn’t give up and I am proud of that.”