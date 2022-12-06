Springville girls press early, often as Tigers overwhelm Leeds

SPRINGVILLE — The Tigers played like they had something to prove in Tuesday night’s 78-32 victory over Leeds. Springville didn’t even allow Leeds to cross halfcourt for the first 86 seconds of play, during which the Tigers built a 6-0 lead.
“It is the best we looked,” Springville coach Warren House said. “For me, it was the best effort we’ve given in any game we’ve played.”
Springville junior Abby Byrd scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter to give the Tigers (5-4) a 26-6 lead. House said Byrd took advantage of the early opportunities she got in the win, and the coach complimented the rest of the Tigers for finding her.
“She just hasn’t been playing where she could, and tonight she played better, finished better, didn’t hesitate,” House said.
Springville senior Farrah Hawkins and junior Bella Bullington also finished in double figures, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Six other Tigers scored in the victory, with half of those players scoring at least 8 points.
“It was a lot for confidence because area wise, this was our first area matchup,” House said. “To get to start off in your area with a win is really good because you’re trying to hopefully host at the end of the season.”
What to know
— Leah Bowden finished the evening with a game-high seven steals, 6 of which came in the first half. At least four other Tigers recorded multiple steals, including Olivia Carroll who had 5, as Springville’s press defense forced countless turnovers in the victory
— Leeds senior Emma Payne did everything she could to spark her team. She finished the game with 7 points to go along with at least 3 rebounds, at least 2 blocks and at least 2 steals.
— Leeds sophomore Marley Miller finished with a team-high 15 points. She single-handedly powered a 7-0 Leeds run to end the second quarter when she drained four consecutive free throws before knocking down a 3-point shot.
Who said
— House on if Bowden’s defense set the tone early: “She did and 24 (Hawkins) pressured and made them pass over the top of her, helped a lot.”
— House on the first 86 seconds: “It was big. Our press, our intensity, just hasn’t been good. Today, we had some intensity, and we rotated like we should.”
Next up
— Springville hosts St. Clair County on Friday night at 5:45.
— Leeds travels to Moody on Friday at 6 p.m.