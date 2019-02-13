The season came to a close for the Springville Lady Tigers Monday as they lost to the Southside Lady Panthers 50-34 in the Northeast Sub-regional that was played at Southside.
Springville recently finished runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament defeating Moody to advance to the title game, but losing to Center Point in the finals.
Springville 60
Moody 23
A 21-2 run in the second quarter and a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter by Springville helped them earn a 60-23 win over the Moody Lady Blue Devils.
The two teams were tied 8-8 after the first period before Springville went on the 21-2 run to make it 29-10 at intermission.
It was a close third quarter as the Lady Tigers won the scoring battle 14-11 before finishing the game with a 17-2 run, to make the final score 60-23.
Leading the Lady Tigers was Abbie Talton with 21 points, including five treys. Robin Russo and Makalyn Kyser scored 9 points each, while Lexi Beatty and Chrischandria James netted 5 points each. Bennett Patterson totaled 4 points while Abbey Smith chipped in 3 points. Tatum Bartlett and Carissa Bailey finished the game with 2 points each.
Moody was led by Diamond Mostella who scored 21 of the team’s 23 points. Lilly Crowe added 2 points.
Center Point 42
Springville 33
In the championship game, the Lady Tigers were upended by Center Point 42-33.
Center Point led 11-4 after the first period, 23-10 at halftime, and 35-18 after three quarters of play.
Springville made a comeback in the fourth quarter outscoring Center Point 15-7, but the comeback fell short as the Lady Tigers lost 42-33.
Patterson led Springville with 15 points. Riley Barrett scored 8 points while Kyser and Macy Freeman added 4 points each. Bartlett had 2 points.
Center Point was led by Taylor Henderson’s 23 points.
Southside 50
Springville 34
A slow offensive start spelled defeat for the Lady Tigers against Southside as they scored only 7 points in the first half on their way to a 50-34 loss.
Springville netted a 4-2 lead before the Lady Panthers took control of the game with a 10-0 run, earning a 12-4 lead.
Neither team shot the basketball well in the second quarter, but Southside won the scoring battle 7-3 to take a 19-7 halftime lead.
Both teams performed better offensively in the second half. The Lady Panthers outscored Springville 14-12 in the third quarter widening their lead to 33-19. The Lady Tigers nailed six treys for the night, all in the second half. After scoring 19 points in three quarters, Springville scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, but still came up on the losing end 50-34.
Alexis led Southside and all scorers with 23 points.
Leading Springville was Patterson with 7 points. Barrett Tatum and Kyser added 6 points each while Farrah Hawkins scored 3 points. Beatty, Bartlett and Freeman all netted 2 points each.
