Springville Girls finish season in sub regionals

The Springville Lady Tigers claimed the runner-up spot in the Class 5A, Area 10 Championship, earning a trip to the sub-regionals, where their season ended.
The Lady Tigers defeated Moody High School 56-21 to earn a spot in the Class 5A, Area 10 Championship game against Center Point High School. Center Point handed Springville a 56-28 defeat to win the Area 10 Championship, but Springville earned a trip to the sub regionals with their runner-up finish in the area championship.
In the Class 5A Sub Regional Championship, Southside-Gadsden defeated the Springville Girls 49-37 to advance in the playoffs.
Here is a look at the final three games for the Springville Lady Tigers.
SPRINGVILLE 56, MOODY 21
Springville jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening period, and carried a 26-6 advantage at the half. At the end of the third stanza, Springville widened its margin to 42-14, heading into the final stretch of the game.
Farrah Hawkins led the Lady Tigers with 12 points. She was followed by Makalyn Kyser and Bella Bullington, who each scored nine points.
Springville’s Abbie Talton and Bennett Patterson each scored six points in the game. They were followed by Robin Russo, Abby Byrd and Emmy Leopard who each scored four points apiece. Bella Gray added two points to the win.
For Moody, Sydney White was the top scorer for the Lady Blue Devils with 10 points. She was followed by Jaylon Fields with eight points. Micah Grames added two points and Destiny Chapman added one point to the effort.
CENTER POINT 56, SPRINGVILLE 28
Center Point grabbed an early 10-5 opening quarter lead, and carried a 16-13 edge over the Lady Tigers at the half.
Center Point had a strong third quarter, netting 20 points and taking a 36-20 advantage into the final stretch of the game.
Hawkins led the Tigers scorers with nine points. Kyser followed with eight points. Talton scored four points and Russo, Bartlet and Patterson each scored two points.
Alandria Calhoun led Center Point with 19 points.
SOUTHSIDE 49, SPRINGVILLE 37
The Southside-Gadsden Lady Panthers jumped out with a strong offensive and defensive first half to defeat Springville 49-37 in the Class 5A, Northeast Sub Regional Championship Tournament.
The Lady Panthers grabbed a 12-5 opening period lead, and carried a big 33-7 lead at the half. It was a more evenly matched game in the second half, with Southside only scoring one point more than the Lady Tigers in the third period, and Springville outscoring the Lady Panthers in the final period 17-12, but it was not enough for the Lady Tigers to make up the first half deficit.
Talton was the top scorer for Springville in the sub-regional game with 14 points. She was followed by Kyser with nine points. Bartlet and Patterson each scored five points apiece.
Lynnsey Hunt led Southside with 11 points. She was followed by Macie Williams with 10 points.