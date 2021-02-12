Springville girls fall to Pell City in area tournament

The Springville girls fell to rival Pell City 52-42 on Monday night in their Class 6A, Area 13 opener.
The Tigers ended their season at 16-9.
Makalyn Kyser led Springville with 12 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Abbie Talton and Tatum Bartlet contributed 10 points each.
Meanwhile, Reagan Tarver poured in 24 points for the Panthers as well as passing out four assists. Tori Winslett followed with 11 points and five assists.
The Panthers went on to face the Oxford Yellow Jackets in the tournament finals and dropped a 47-42 decision. They're now 20-10.