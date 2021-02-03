Springville girls cruise past Hayden, improve 15-7

The Springville girls basketball team picked up a 60-38 win against the Hayden Wildcats on Monday. The Tigers now sit at 15-7.
Makalyn Kyser led her team in scoring with 16 points. Abbie Talton followed closely behind 13 points along with Bennett Patterson who netted 12.
Bella Bullington, who contributed seven points, also led with a team best of seven rebounds.
Head coach Warren House said his team played exceptionally well in the fourth quarter, outscoring the wildcats 19-7.
The Tigers will travel to Leeds on Friday night to face off against the Green Wave in Springville’s final game of the regular season. Tip off is set for 4 p.m.