Springville girls cruise past Ashville and Leeds

The Springville girls picked up two wins at home with a 54-27 victory over the Ashville Bulldogs on Monday and a 64-35 win against the Leeds Green Wave on Tuesday.
During Monday night’s matchup against Ashville, Farrah Hawkins led the Tigers offensively with 18 points. Abbie Talton and Bella Bullington also contributed nine points each.
Ashville’s Ryleigh Waid netted a team best of 12 points.
The Tigers took their second win of the week Tuesday against the Green Wave to improve to 11-7.
Hawkins continued to lead the Tigers in scoring with 24 points. Makalyn Kyser followed with nine.
Springville will compete in the St. Clair County basketball tournament Jan. 26-30. Moody High School will serve as the host.