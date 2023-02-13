Springville girls cruise past Alexandria late, advance to regional round for first time since 2015

SPRINGVILLE — The Tigers weren’t satisfied with winning the program’s first area championship since 2015. Springville was hungry for more, much more.
Their desire to advance to the regional round for the first time since 2015 was on full display when the Tigers recorded six steals less than five minutes into their 63-37 rout of Alexandria in the Class 5A subregional round on Monday night.
“We stole and made a lot of layups in the first five minutes,” Springville freshman Olivia Carroll said. “I saw them get frustrated after we made the layups. It started getting in their heads, I could tell.”
Springville’s early pressure allowed the Tigers to take a 14-6 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter. It felt like the Tigers might have the all but wrapped up by halftime.
Instead, the Valley Cubs hung around, trailing 19-13 after the first quarter and 32-22 at the half, despite being dominated in steals and rebounds.
It was obvious that the Tigers were missing injured starter Audrey Talton. With her out of the game, others had to handle the ball more, while others inbounded the ball for the first time in five years.
“There were things she (Talton) did that Alexandria actually hurt us with tonight,” Springville coach Warren House said. “That we were not good at today.”
Springville senior Farrah Hawkins was her own biggest critic following the evening that saw her only score four points through the first three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, Hawkins scored six consecutive points thanks to an offensive rebound and a pair of steals.
Hawkins finished with 10 points, (at least) five rebounds and a game-high seven steals when she checked out of the game with several minutes left on the clock.
“Very glad my teammates came (and scored) because I wasn’t having a great night,” Hawkins said. “But very, very thankful my senior season can continue because of them.”
What to know
— Springville junior Bella Bullington scored six of her team-high 14 points in the final quarter. Springville freshman Leah Bowden and junior Abby Byrd each scored 10 points to join Bullington and Hawkins in double figures. Carroll came close to reaching that mark as well, scoring eight points.
— Replacing Talton felt like a task that fell to the entire team instead of just one or two players. Six Tigers scored in the opening quarter, and at least eight saw time on the court despite the close game. Maybe the coaching staff needed to test things out, or perhaps it just takes a village to replace someone like Talton. Either way, it’s clear Springville isn’t afraid to lean on what looks like a deep bench headed to Jax State.
— Alexandria’s Jill Cockrell scored a game-high 15 points after knocking down three 3-pointers.
Who said
— House on the team’s first regional appearance since 2015: “I’m happy for the girls because you don’t get to do this often. You don’t get to do this all the time. We hope not, but it might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, so they need to enjoy it.”
— Hawkins on advancing to the regional round for the first time ever: “It means a lot. I was very nervous tonight, but we came together as a team, so I feel like now we get a chance to play at another level.”
— Alexandria coach Craig Kiker on the game's start: “I just thought we turned it over way too much. Their pressure kinda took us out of our game.”
Next up
— Springville will face Arab at Jax State on Friday at either 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.
— This concludes Alexandria’s season.