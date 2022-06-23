Springville fire department unveils memorial for Jared Echols

The Springville community gathered at the Springville Fire Department station on June 16 to unveil the memorial for Jared Echols, who was killed in the line of duty three years ago on June 17.
Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey said the memorial has been in the works for over a year and a half.
“We spent about a year doing some fundraising just to get things started, I’d say about a year and a half,” Harvey said. “Last year, we did a groundbreaking, and then we were able to do the dedication this year.”
According to Harvey, the process was a bit easier due to the community support the department received.
“We had several businesses who donated their time, effort, and materials to make this happen,” Harvey said. “It took a lot of man hours from our firemen to complete parts of the process.”
Harvey said all of the barbeque and Thanksgiving turkey sale proceeds went towards the memorial.
According to Harvey, somewhere between 50-60 people showed up for the dedication of the memorial, which included Springville Mayor Dave Thomas, retired Anniston fire chief Chris Collins, and executive director of the Alabama Fire College Matt Russell. Other attendees included fellow firemen from Echols' recruitment class.
Following a welcome from Harvey and a prayer led by Rodney Davis, members of Echols' recruitment class posted the colors. Following that, Harvey addressed the crowd and spoke of Echols and the importance of the dedication.
“We gather here today because we’re going to dedicate this beautiful facility to remember Jared and others who came before him and before us,” Harvey said. “This is a place where wives remember husbands or classmates remember comrades, where daughters remember fathers, brothers remember brothers, and our community remembers service.”
The memorial includes a plaque that reads, “Greater love has no man than this, that he lay his life down for his friends."
The fire department is still selling memorial bricks that community members or businesses can purchase to inscribe in honor of a family member or towards Echols' family.
Harvey and the rest of the fire department encourage everyone who wasn’t able to be part of the dedication to visit the memorial and pay respects to Echols and others who have lost their lives in the line of duty.