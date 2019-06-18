SPRINGVILLE — Fire Chief Richard Harvey said firefighter/paramedic Jared Echols loved the community where he lived and worked.
“Jared will be remembered for his infectious smile, his unending generosity, and his passion and desire to serve his fellow man,” Harvey said Tuesday morning at a press conference at Springville City Hall. “His service to our city and this community has touched countless lives.”
Echols died Monday morning during a training exercise at the Anniston Regional Training Center of the Alabama Fire College.
“It is with deep sadness that the city of Springville and the Springville Fire Department announced the line of duty death of firefighter/paramedic Jared Wayne Echols, 35, on June 17, 2019,” Harvey said.
He said Echols was completing his Firefighter I and II training through the Firefighter Bridge Program.
Echols served as a volunteer firefighter at the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department since July 2015, before signing on with the Springville Fire Department, which has about 13 full-time and six part-time firefighters, along with eight volunteers, who answer about 900 emergency calls a year.
Harvey said Echols had just started his second week of firefighter training when he died from an unknown medical issue.
“There are no indications that this was an accident,” Harvey said. “It was a medical situation.”
He said at this time, officials are not sure what was the actual cause of death.
Harvey said there were no indications that Echols had any prior medical issues. He was hired by the Springville Fire Department in January.
“He had a physical prior to employment,” Harvey said. “There were no red flag issues … That’s what makes it so shocking.”
Harvey said he knew Echols pretty much all his life. Echols graduated from Springville High School, and Harvey and Echols attended the same church.
“He had a true servant’s heart,” Harvey said.
Harvey said his son was in the same firefighting class with Echols.
He said the medical incident surfaced as trainees were completing a search-and-rescue exercise in the fire tower.
Harvey said the incident happened between 8:30-9 a.m., so he does not believe excessive heat was a factor.
Echols leaves behind a wife and two daughters — one 5 and the other 18 months.
Harvey said there has been an outpouring of support from the community during the department’s time of mourning for the loss of one of its firefighters.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later, he said.