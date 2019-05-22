Congratulations to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, who was presented his Master InVest Coin (to go along with his Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Coins) at a recent meeting of the St. Clair Fire & EMS Association. This is the culmination of training that began with his completion of the Volunteer Firefighter course in 1992.
Congratulations are also in order to the students who completed the fighter certification course and were presented certificates and Basic level InVest Coins. A special thanks to Skip Kittrell, Alabama Fire College regional coordinator, and to Kim Davis and Cindy Woods with the AFC Certification Unit for making these presentations possible.
Congratulations also to the Springville High School Tiger baseball team for winning the Class 5A State Baseball Championship at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery last week. It is the Tigers’ first state baseball title since 1992.
Congratulations also to the 1A-5A Soccer Coach of the Year, Cody Wilkerson.
Springville's Night Out was a huge success thanks to the real heroes of our community: the Springville Police Department, Springville Fire and Rescue, St. Clair County S.W.A.T and D.A.R.E., the Jefferson County Bomb Squad, Crime Stoppers, and Alabama Masonic Child ID program. A big thank you goes out to all for your hard work and dedication to this community.
The Davis Lake Fire District Memorial BBQ sale will be Friday, May 24, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Boston Butts are $30, Slab of Ribs $27. All meat is cooked, vacuum sealed and frozen. The BBQ will be at Station #1, across from the National Guard Armory. Order now by calling 205-467-3533. Leave your name and number. You will be called back to confirm your order. Proceeds go toward operating expenses and equipment for the Fire District. Donations may be tax deductible. Check with your tax preparer.
Have a wonderful Memorial Day this Monday, May 27, and remember the real reason for this holiday – the brave men and women who died while serving in the U.S Armed Forces.