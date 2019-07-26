Springville's Farmer's Market will be open on Main Street on Friday, July 26, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., featuring homegrown, homemade, home crafted and/or home raised products. Support your local farmers, ranchers, bakers, craftsmen, and more. Wonderful fresh local produce and free range and organic eggs, jams, squash, zucchini, peppers, blueberries, and homemade breads, rolls, cakes and all kinds of goodies will be available.
If you are an experienced researcher or just beginning to work on your family tree, the St. Clair Historical Society invites you to join our genealogy group at the Steele Community Center at 91 Hillview St. in Steele on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-noon. Workshops, activities and field trips of interest to novice and seasoned genealogists will be planned. For more information, call Rosemary Hyatt at 256-490-4683, Carol Waid at 205-837-2586 or Kathy Burttram at 205-283-8890. There is no charge for this meeting and everyone is invited.
We welcome a new business in the area. KFC will be opening soon in the old Hardee's location in Springville Station.