Springville falls to Hazel Green, finishes runner-up in Class 6A state competition

OXFORD — The Springville softball team fell short in the championship game of the Class 6A state tournament to the Hazel Green Trojans. The Tigers finished the season 39-12 overall and went undefeated in the Class 6A Area 13 and East Central regional tournaments.
Springville went 3-0 on Friday, including a 8-6 win over Hazel Green in the semi-final game of the competition. The Trojans went on to pick up a win over Mortimer Jordan in the elimination bracket to qualify for the final game.
In the championship matchup, the Tigers fell 10-0 to the Trojans, forcing the tournament into the deciding game where Hazel Green clinched the 9-5 win.
The Tigers pushed back in the final game and limited the Trojans to no runs for the first five innings. Meanwhile, Springville put up five runs, including a three-run homer by McKenzie Brown.
Hazel Green responded with nine runs in the sixth including two home runs by Maddie Bowling to secure the tournament crown.
Head Coach Brandon Easterwood said he was proud of how his team fought throughout the tournament.
“We’ve overcome adversity all year,” Easterwood said. “We lost the first game today and we fought back again that same game, we just didn’t come out on top. We played great until that sixth inning.”
Brown had a record day as she drove in all five runs in the final game and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate.
Reagan Cornelius, Makalyn Kyser and Brown were all selected for the all-tournament team.
Easterwood added that he encouraged his girls to keep their heads up following the final game.
“We’ve overachieved and we continued to play hard.” Easterwood said. “We’ve gotten better so there's no reason to put your heads down.”
The head coach also expressed his gratitude to his community for coming out and supporting his team.
“That’s what Springville does. Springville comes out and supports, they support our teams and I knew they would,” He said. “That’s why I’m at Springville and that’s why I wanted to be here.”