Springville falls in second round of state playoffs

The season came to a close for the Springville Tigers last week as they lost a doubleheader to the Gardendale Rockets at home in the second round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs.
Gardendale 6, Springville 3: The Tigers were ahead 2-1 after three innings, but the Rockets scored runs in each of the following innings to pull out the 6-3 win while limiting theTigers to only one run in the seventh.
Gardendale scored in the first inning on a Springville error to take a 1-0 lead.
Parker Wells, Ethan Davis and Jake Goolsby had two hits each, and they drove in one run apiece.
Owen Prickett was on the mound for the Tigers and worked 4⅓ innings. He gave up four runs and six hits while striking out two. Davis came in and worked two innings of relief while Jordan Nichols worked two-thirds of an inning.
Eli Moore led the Rockets as he threw 6⅔ innings, giving up three runs.
Gardendale 6, Springville 2: The Tigers held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but Gardendale scored runs in four straight innings to win the game 6-2 and clinch the best-of-three series.
Goolsby had a run-scoring double that scored Davis and then scored on a double by Bryan. The Tigers had four hits in the game, and Goolsby had half of them.
Gillespie was the starting pitcher for Springville. He worked 3⅔ innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out four.
Windle came on in relief and pitched 2⅓ innings. He gave up two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one.
Daniel Bradley picked up the win for the Rockets as he tossed a complete game.