Springville ends season as Regional runner-ups

JACKSONVILLE – The Springville Tigers ended their season Wednesday as the Class 5A, Northeast Championship runner-ups after a disappointing 43-24 loss to the Center Point High School Eagles.
“Losing this late in the season is as hard as it gets,” said Springville head coach Jeff Smith after the game.
Center Point Eagles (15-14) advances to the Final Four in Birmingham and will face the Southeast Region winner, the Ramsey High School Rams (25-8).
“I am so proud of them as a team,” said Center Point head coach Rodney Chatman about his Eagles.
Both the Center Point Boys and Girls team advance to the Final Four.
“Everyone was telling them, ‘Make Center Point proud,” Chatman said.
He said the competition at the Northeast Regional Championship was stiff.
“There are no bad teams in the playoffs,” he said.
Wednesday’s contest was not the first time Springville had faced Center Point on the court. In fact, the Tigers beat the Eagles twice before, more recently in the Class 5A, Area 10 Championship game where they handed the Eagles a 56-40 defeat.
The Springville Tigers appeared to be off their mark with their offensive shooting performance in the Northeast Regional Championship game against Center Point – way off.
The Tigers highest scoring quarter was in the fourth period where they managed to score 10 points, the total points Springville scored in the entire first half of the game.
In the third period, Springville did not score their first basket until the clock ticked down to 2:21. In that quarter, Springville only scored 4 points, falling behind by 19 points.
“We didn’t make the shots,” Smith said, adding that Center Point focused on the Tigers inside players. “We never got any momentum at all.”
In Wednesday’s game, Center Point gained a 6-point advantage in the opening period, and widened their lead by 13 points at the half.
The Eagles continue to build their lead in the third quarter, taking a big 31-14 lead into the final period of the game.
Jayson Jones was the top scorer for Center Point with 13 points. He was followed by Jonathan Dudley, who scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Jack Goolsby was the top scorer for the Tigers with six points. Hudson Kersh and Ben Bianchi followed with four points each.
Despite the sluggish offensive performance in their final game of the season, Springville accomplished much during the 2019-2020 season.
The Tigers captured the St. Clair County Championship and also won the Class 5A, Area 10 Championship against the team they struggled against Wednesday, Center Point.
The Tigers also beat Southside-Gadsden in the Sub Regionals and a solid Guntersville team Saturday to earn a spot in the Class 5A, Northeast Regional Basketball Championship game.
Springville had reeled off 15 straight wins before Wednesday’s loss to Center Point. The Tigers finish the season with a 23-7 season record.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how much better we got (over the season), how the team has grown,” Smith said. “They really have accomplished a lot. It’s been a wonderful journey.”
Seniors Jace Hayes and Hudson Kersh were at the press conference immediately following the Northeast championship game, their last game as Springville Tigers players.
“I’m glad I had a chance to be a part of this team,” Kersh said.