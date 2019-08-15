The new mural at Springville Elementary School is finished and looks great. It will make a lasting impression on our students and community. Congratulations to Laura Wilkerson and everyone who gave their time and energy to make this beautiful mural possible. Take a minute to go by and look at a job well done.
The Davis Lake Fire District will be selling Boston butts and ribs for the Labor Day holiday. The cost is $30 for butts and $27 for ribs. All meat is hickory cooked, frozen and vacuum sealed. Order now by calling 205-467-3533 and please leave a name and contact number. You will be called back. Orders may be picked up at Station #1, located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Amory). Dates of pick up are Thursday, Aug. 29, Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses.
Springville Parks and Recreation announced the Big Springs Splash Pad Back to School Hours recently. The pad will be open Friday 3-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The last day is Sept. 1. There are still a few slots open for small pavilion rentals for the remainder of the season.
Love Your Library: Tomorrow, Friday, Aug 16, will be Homeschool Breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the library annex. Registration is required, so call 205-467-7261.