Springville elections, Davis Lake Fire District fundraising barbecue on horizon

SPRINGVILLE -- Mark your calendars, Springville's municipal elections will be Aug. 25 at City Hall, 160 Walker Drive.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Labor Day Barbecue Sale on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Boston butts or a slab of ribs are $30 each. All meat is cooked, frozen and vacuum sealed. To place an order, please call 205-467-3533. You will be called back to confirm your order.
The barbecue will be at Station # 1 at 221 Marietta Road in Springville. This is directly across from the National Guard Armory. All proceeds go toward operating expenses and equipment for the Fire District.
Donations may be tax deductible. Please check with your tax preparer.
Music & Movement at the Springville Public Library is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with Helen Taylor of Springville Music. The next group will be Wednesday, Aug. 26. Join the Storytime Group on Facebook to watch weekly videos with interactive songs and activities.
