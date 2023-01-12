Springville duo earns All-County volleyball MVP honors

ODENVILLE — Springville freshman Ava Vaughn can still remember how weird everything felt when she stepped out on the floor for her first varsity volleyball match this season.
Not only did everything feel so different, but everyone around her seemed to move so much faster than the middle schoolers she faced in previous years.
“I was very nervous,” Vaughn said, recalling her first varsity match. “Because I didn’t know what to expect.”
The freshman certainly never imagined being named the 2022 St. Clair County Offensive MVP alongside her cousin and teammate Brooke Walker who was named the county’s Defensive MVP.
“I was very shocked,” Vaughn said of the award.
Other Springville players on the 2022 All-County Team:
— Gracie Fredrick
— Addie Bowling
Springville’s coach, Warren House, wasn’t nearly as surprised. Not after hearing multiple county coaches come up after matches to praise both Vaughn’s performance and her potential.
“You feel pretty proud,” House said, reflecting on those post-match conversations this season.
Despite her youth, Vaughn paced the Tigers in kills finishing with somewhere between 394 and 398. House said that number is an all-time program record for a freshman. To her credit, she wasn’t just a high-volume attacker. No Tiger freshman has a higher hitting efficiency than her.
As good as those records are, House is particularly impressed with how Vaughn handled changing setters in the middle of the season after the Tigers had to make a change following a medical setback.
“It is kind of like getting a different quarterback,” House said. “One quarterback throws it extremely hard, another quarterback throws it softer, makes the catch a little different. Well, it is the same thing hitting the ball. Just being a ninth grader and being able to adapt. And to take the role as the person we are expecting to get most of the kills most of the games is really big in a ninth grader.”
Both Vaughn and Walker said the MVP honors were even more meaningful, considering they got to share the spotlight with their cousin.
Considering Vaughn is, by several accounts, just scratching the surface, it seems likely she will be a threat to challenge for a spot on the All-County team and MVP honors for years to come.
Walker, on the other hand, represents a hole the Tigers will have to fill next season.
The senior libero finishes her career with over 1,000 digs after she broke the team's single-season record with somewhere between 520-535 this season.
“She really has worked hard the last several years. … She was the spark plug for our team,” House said. “We rested on her defense and her serve-receive ability because it was so good, and it made a lot of things happen for us this year.”
Walker said she was shocked to realize her goal of being named an MVP.
Walker mentioned practicing and team-bonding activities when asked what the senior would miss.
“This year was a really good season overall,” Walker said. “I am sad that it ended, but I’m really glad that it was a good year (my) senior year.”
The 2022 St. Clair All-County Volleyball Team
Coach of the Year- Lindsay Sullivan (Ashville)
Defensive MVP - Brooke Walker (Springville)
Offensive MVP- Ava Vaughn (Springville)
Zahkiyla Cook- Ashville High School
Lydia Northam- Ashville High School
Rachel St John- Ashville High School
Tarryn Woodall- Moody High School
Campbell Adams- Ragland High School
Addie Campbell- Ragland High School
Kylie Donaldson- Ragland High School
Rylee Mickler-Ragland High School
Keelyn Coshatt- St Clair County High School
Jaden Thomas- St Clair County High School
Addie Bowling- Springville High School
Gracie Fredrick- Springville High School