Springville defeats Pell City, places second in area

The Springville baseball team finished runner up in the Class 6A, Area 13 division after winning two of three from Pell City. The Tigers will advance to the playoffs next week.
Springville 3, Pell City 1: Springville clinched the first win against the Panthers last Tuesday. The Tigers scored the first run of the game in the second inning, and they sealed the win with two more runs in the final inning.
Owen Prickett led his team from the mound, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out one.
Parker Wells, Jacob Neal and Brady Gillespie each scored a run for the Tigers.
Jake Goolsby also boosted the Tigers team with two RBIs for his two appearances at home plate.
Jackson Sweatt scored a run for the Panthers, while Daniel Cain struck out four in the six innings he pitched.
Springville 8, Pell City 0: The Tigers cruised past Pell City in their second game to clinch the runner up title.
Gillespie worked all seven innings, allowing no runs and two hits while striking out two.
Ethan Davis and Wells scored two runs each, while Goolsby drove in three runs in his three plate appearances.
Sweatt was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers, while Tate Nunnally pitched and struck out six.
Pell City 7, Springville 4: The Panthers had their moment of redemption in the final matchup between the two teams.
Pell City took the lead after scoring four runs in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead. Each team scored one run in the final inning while the Panthers got the final out to claim the win.
Nunnally led his team as he drove in four runs for the Panthers. K. Borden scored two runs and was 2-for-3 at the plate.