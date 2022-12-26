Springville Councilman Wayne Tucker remembered

SPRINGVILLE – Placed on the council table were a bouquet of blue and white flowers, an American flag and a familiar name plate, “Wayne Tucker,” but the seat where the Springville councilman normally sat was empty.
Just the day before, Sunday, Dec. 18, James Wayne Tucker, Sr., 81, died peacefully in his sleep, following a long illness.
A sad day indeed, not only for his family and close friends, but for all towns people he faithfully served for more than four decades.
“He’s really going to be missed on the council,” said Councilwoman Katrina Hennings, who knew Tucker her entire life, growing up with his children. “He was such a good man.”
She said when they did not see eye-to-eye on matters before the council, he would share why he voted a certain way.
“His spot on the council is going to be hard to fill,” Hennings said.
Councilman Herbert Toles said Tucker knew more about roads than anyone in Springville, and he cared about the city and its people.
“Mr. Tucker was a man who loved Springville,” Toles said. “He loved the people.”
Toles worked 25 years on the council with Tucker, and the two men did not always agree.
“Mr. Tucker voted for what he thought was best for the people of Springville,” Toles said. “We were still friends after we voted. He was a man you could trust. You could always believe what he said. We are going to miss Mr. Tucker.”
Longtime Springville city employee Earl Peoples, the city’s director of public works, said Tucker did so much for the city, and he considered the elder councilman as a good friend.
“We used to joke with one another about who was here first,” Peoples said. “A lot has changed in the past 40 years.”
With 43 years of experience with the Alabama Department of Transportation, Tucker’s knowledge about civil engineering was invaluable to the city, he said.
Peoples said he worked alongside Tucker to help develop street and subdivision regulations as the city grew.
He said the work Tucker completed has mostly withstood the test of time.
He said Tucker also served on the city’s Planning Commission, “which was a great help.”
Peoples said after Tucker officially retired from his job (with KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root in 2018), he called and asked the councilman to go with him to look at certain problems with streets or drainage.
Tucker also retired from ALDOT in 2002.
“He was an expert,” Peoples said. “He taught me so much.
“He will be missed,” Peoples added. “It’s tough to lose someone like Wayne. He knew so much about the city. It’s a big loss for the city.”
Former Springville Mayor Wayne Harrison remembers when Tucker, his friend, began his life as a public servant.
He said Tucker began serving on the council in 1980. Harrison served as the mayor for Springville from 1972 to 1984.
“We’ve been friends a long time,” Harrison said. “We played basketball together.”
He said after graduating from Springville High School (in 1959), Tucker went to work for ALDOT.
Harrison said at the time, ALDOT was building the interstate through Springville.
“He rose through the ranks to have a pretty good job,” Harrison said.
Tucker, who was dedicated to his work, became one of the top civil engineers for ALDOT.
After he left ALDOT, he continued to serve as an engineering consultant with Kellogg Brown and Root.
Not only did Tucker bring his knowledge from his engineering jobs to the city, but he was committed to serving the people of Springville.
“He was always willing to help with any project. You could count on him,” Harrison said. “You would really have to call him a servant, because he went out of his way to help anybody.”
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray agreed.
“He was a friend to everyone,” said Murray, who knew Tucker all his life.
He said his grandmother worked with Tucker’s mother and that the Tucker family was like family.
“Certainly, myself and others have benefitted from our time with Wayne,” Murray said. “You simply do not find a better person than Wayne Tucker.”
Brian Davis said when he met Tucker at the ALDOT office in Birmingham, the two quickly became friends.
Davis said when he transferred to the Birmingham office in 1993, Tucker took him under his wing to help him feel welcome.
“The day he died, I would say he was my best friend,” Davis said.
He said Tucker loved Springville and was serious about his responsibilities as a city councilman.
“Anybody who knew him well, knew how seriously he took it,” Davis said.
But it was the man, not the politician, who Davis knew.
“He was the finest person I’ve ever known, really,” Davis said. “He was a very honest man, very caring, a very giving person.”
He said there are politicians, but then there was his friend, a statesman, a cut above in all manners of being.
“He was always at that level above the norm,” Davis said. “He was a very caring man. Some people who live in St. Clair County won’t understand the magnitude that Wayne Tucker had, not just in Springville, but throughout the county.”
He said people wanted to be Tucker’s friend.
“He was nice to everybody. That was just him,” Davis said. “He was an extrovert, very outgoing. He was like a magnet. He drew people to him, because he was so nice and so helpful.”
Clay Allison of Springville, like so many others, said he was honored to call Tucker a friend.
“This man helped his neighbors and his constituents at all times,” Allison said. “…He loved the public service aspect of politics and served our community for 42 years as a city councilman, the longest serving in such a post in the state.”
He said Tucker was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word.
“He cared first and foremost about the condition of those around him,” Allison said, adding that his friend had a good sense of humor. “… Our community is better for his having been a part of all our lives and our little town is a bit emptier without him in it.”
Alabama Rep. Jim Hill, R-Springville, said Tucker will be missed by so many people.
“We lost a real friend, not just Springville, but all of St. Clair County,” Hill said.
He said Tucker, after serving 42 years on the Springville City Council, had institutional knowledge that cannot be replaced.
“He was just a treasure,” Hill said. “I’m not sure if there is anyone who can fill the niche he filled…
“I will tell you this, if the streets of heaven are paved in gold as reputed, he is checking them out, and if they need any work, Wayne is making sure they get fixed,” Hill said.