Springville council votes to spend more than $4K for storm shelter signs (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- The City Council has approved spending $4,118 on signs that will help direct people to the municipality’s storm shelters.
Springville Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. said fire Chief Richard Harvey had received comments from residents saying it was difficult to find the city’s three storm shelters.
While addressing the council, Harvey explained the funds will be used to add road signs leading to the shelters as well as signs on the shelters themselves. The shelters are at Fire Station 1 and at each of the city’s sports complexes.
Harvey also asked the council to approve directional signs to Springville’s fire stations, which residents also find difficult to locate.
Harvey said another issue is that without the signs, two of the city’s shelters would not be in compliance with the grants used to fund their construction. Harvey said the signs were not part of the original grant funding, but the city could be reimbursed as part of the final grant application.
“We will apply it to our application, our close out application, and if there is money available, it will be reimbursed.” Harvey said in response to a question from council member Herbert Toles.
Council member David Yinson said that in his experience, if the signs were not put in, it would also possibly affect future grant applications.
The storm shelters were all paid for with grant funds. The shelter at Fire Station 1 and the newer sports complex were both funded from a $514,000 grant in 2015. At the time, it was reported these shelters would likely be constructed with a $32,000 cost overrun even beyond the grant and the city’s $128,500 match.
In other matters, the council:
Heard from Garry Sansing on the matter of lighting in the Morris Meadows subdivision. The council tabled the matter pending review;
Approved buying a $13,014.08 electric vehicle for the building inspector, which the mayor said was the first electric vehicle owned by a municipality in Alabama, to his knowledge;
Approved $2,500 in promotional funding for the United States census;
Approved construction of a new pavilion for the city’s splash pad not to exceed $15,000;
Approved spending $3,117.98 for installation of outdoor automated external defibrillators and monitoring equipment;
Appointed Lindy Hale to Parks & Recreation board to fill the unexpired term of Lisa Rayburn;
Approved a bid for operation of the city park concession stands; the city will receive 17% of gross profits;
Approved spending $3,575 for concession stand renovations as part of a Land and Water Fund Grant at the old baseball park;
Approved spending $1,734 for chairs for the senior center;
Approved spending $750 for tires for the Public Works Department;
Approved spending $3,500 for safety fencing near the city softball fields.